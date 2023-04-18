Jamie Carragher says he doesn’t understand why Jurgen Klopp isn't starting one Liverpool player now











Jamie Carragher has admitted that he doesn’t understand why Jurgen Klopp isn’t starting Darwin Nunez for Liverpool at the moment.

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road last night after a brilliant second-half performance.

Diogo Jota was given the nod over Darwin Nunez and the Portuguese forward certainly didn’t disappoint. He netted two goals on the night and provided an assist, which saw him end his long wait for a Premier League goal this season.

Of course, Jota has only recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it’s clear that he is still working his way back to full match sharpness.

And Carragher has told Sky Sports that he doesn’t understand why Nunez isn’t starting over Jota at the moment.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carragher on Nunez

Speaking on Monday Night Football after Liverpool’s emphatic win over Leeds last night, Carragher admitted that he was critical of Jota’s display in the opening half an hour of the game.

“He [Jota] had a really poor first half an hour, I think if the game had been 0-0 at half-time, Nunez would have come on for him,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, he’s come back in after being out for a while with injury, I’m not quite sure why Nunez isn’t playing.”

“It’s just interesting to me that Klopp is playing him ahead of Nunez, I can’t quite work that one out,” Carragher added. “The fact that Nunez is new you want to get him more integrated, playing more games, I’m not sure. But as I said, he’s [Jota] got two goals and provided an assist as well.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Of course, Nunez was ruled out of Liverpool’s clash against Fulham with an ankle injury last month, but he’s only started once since his return.

The Uruguayan has been a real bright spark for the Reds this season and despite his lack of composure in-front of goal, he’s already a popular figure amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

Yet, Klopp clearly wants to get Jota back to his best by handing him minutes and it certainly worked last night. It will only benefit Liverpool for the Portuguese forward to rediscover his confidence in-front of goal.

As for Nunez, he impressed once again after coming on last night and the 23-year-old will be desperate to force his way back into Klopp’s side.

