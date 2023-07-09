Sky Sports journalist says Liverpool are in ‘concrete’ talks to sign £50m midfielder

Liverpool are pressing ahead with their bid to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Jurgen Klopp leading the charge.

Lavia is one of the hottest properties on the market this summer. With Southampton back in the Championship, there is a wealth of interest in the midfielder.

Arsenal are known to be super keen, while Manchester City are also being kept informed of proceedings.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

However, Liverpool are also very much in the mix to sign Lavia. And according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, talks are now underway to try and land Lavia.

Plettenberg, taking to his Twitter account today, confirmed that Jurgen Klopp really wants Lavia and right now, there are what he calls ‘concrete’ talks taking place for the midfielder.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ young talent by Pep Guardiola, Lavia is expected to leave Southampton for around £50m.

For Liverpool, there has been a potential boos this weekend with reports suggesting that Arsenal won’t go as high as what Southampton want.

The Reds, then, could well have the door ajar to make their move happen.

Time to swoop

If Arsenal are wobbling a bit and focussing on other transfers right now, then this is the ideal time for Liverpool and Klopp to make their move on Lavia.

It’s obvious that Liverpool want yet another midfielder and landing Lavia, who is young enough to have a long career at Anfield, is a smart move.

The Reds are building nicely this summer you feel. Mac Allister and Szboszlai are good signings and Lavia would be another solid addition to the midfield ranks.

The time really does appear to be now for Liverpool to get this done. And with talks underway, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this one boxed off quite quickly.