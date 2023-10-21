Jurgen Klopp calls up ‘unbelievable’ teenager to Liverpool training ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool have been working really hard this week ahead of the derby against Everton today, and young Trent Kone-Doherty has been spotted in first-team training.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have once again been handed an early kickoff after the international break. The Reds boss is definitely not happy about it, but there’s not a lot he can do. He has been putting his players through the paces at the AXA training centre ahead of the big game, and young Kone-Doherty caught our eye.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp calls up Trent Kone-Doherty to Liverpool first-team training

Liverpool have a fantastic group of youngsters coming through their academy, and young Trent Kone-Doherty, just like Harvey Owen, is one of their brightest talents.

The 17-year-old has been impressing at youth level over the last 12 months having joined the club from Irish side Derry in July last year.

Kone-Doherty has had an amazing campaign this season. He has played a combined eight games for Liverpool’s U18s and U23s and has directly been involved in eight goals – six goals and two assists.

That is an amazing return, and it is no surprise that he has caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

The teenager was spotted with Liverpool’s first team in a training session this week ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton today.

That would’ve been an amazing experience for Kone-Doherty, who has been branded as an ‘unbelievable’ player (The Athletic).

Kone-Doherty has a bright future at Liverpool

Trent Kone-Doherty is an amazing talent and Liverpool’s recruitment team deserves a pat on the back for signing him last year.

The teenager can play on either wing and he’s very effective in both positions. He’s showing real promise in the Reds’ academy, and everyone who has seen him has been impressed.

Despite being just 17, Doherty has been given opportunities at U23 level. That shows just how much faith the coaches have in him, and he has been given a chance to show Jurgen Klopp what he can do as well.

Kone-Doherty is a huge talent and we’re convinced he has a bright future at Liverpool.