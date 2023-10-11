Liverpool youngster Harvey Owen is already being compared to England internationals John Stones and Ben White.

The Reds have always had a solid academy, and they are working really hard to improve that further. In the summer transfer window, Liverpool signed three really exciting teenagers – Harvey Owen, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo from Wolves, Leicester and West Ham respectively. Owen looks like a real talent.

Liverpool’s Harvey Owen compared to John Stones and Ben White

14-year-old Harvey Owen was a wanted boy in the summer, but Liverpool beat the fierce competition for his signature and got the deal done.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the Reds have paid £800,000 to Wolves to sign Owen.

He is a huge talent. Many in the game think he has a massive future ahead of him, and Liverpool’s coaches are keeping a close eye on his development.

The Athletic now share some extra insight into Owen. They claim that the teenager fits a ‘specific profile’ of a young player that Liverpool want to recruit these days.

One of the biggest reasons why Owen is so highly rated is because of his ability on the ball. The young defender is extremely comfortable to play out from the back, and he’s excellent with both feet.

That has made him a versatile option, who can play anywhere across the backline and potentially even in midfield if required.

The outlet compares young Owen to Arsenal star Ben White and Manchester City’s John Stones, who are among the most versatile defenders in the country.

If Owen can go on to emulate the two England internationals in the coming years, he will have a fine career at Liverpool.