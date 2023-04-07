Jurgen Klopp admits ‘brilliant’ Liverpool player now likely to miss Arsenal game











Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday and he’s admitted that Luis Diaz is unlikely to make it back in time.

Diaz has been sidelined ever since Liverpool last faced off against Arsenal back in October, with Mikel Arteta’s men picking up a 3-2 win.

The 26-year-old picked up a serious knee injury but looked set to return in December, only to suffer another setback which has kept him out up until this point.

Now, Klopp says that Diaz has been back in training, but he is unlikely to feature for the Reds against Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp says Diaz unlikely to feature against Arsenal

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, as seen on Liverpool’s official website, Klopp provided an update on Diaz’s fitness.

The Reds boss said that Virgil van Dijk has trained ‘completely normal’ this week, alongside Diaz and Thiago.

Yet, it seems that the Colombian winger may have to wait until the clash against Leeds to make his long-awaited return to action.

“Luis [Diaz] and Thiago were training completely normal. We have a plan that Luis will be 100 percent available for Leeds,” Klopp said.

“It looks unlikely Luis will be involved on Sunday. Thiago looks slightly different, might be available, we have to check.”

Diaz has been a big miss for Liverpool over the past few months after he had made a ‘brilliant’ start to life at Anfield.

But it’s probably the right call from Klopp not to rush the former Porto man back, especially after he suffered a significant setback a few months ago.

The good news for Liverpool is that it seems Van Dijk will be back for Sunday’s clash at Anfield, while Thiago has an outside chance of making it.

