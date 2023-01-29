Junior Firpo sends Sam Greenwood message on Instagram after Leeds win











Leeds United defender Junior Firpo was very impressed with young teammate Sam Greenwood’s performance yesterday.

Leeds advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in the last 10 years.

Greenwood posted on Instagram after his side recorded a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in yesterday’s early kick-off.

Leeds were the better side throughout, and their fans got to see a first glimpse of record signing Georginio Rutter.

Although Rutter wasn’t on the score sheet, he looked tidy as he started his Leeds career with a much-needed win.

Jack Harrison opened the scoring with a fantastic first-half effort.

Harrison has been linked with a move away from Leeds this month, with Aston Villa reportedly keen.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Second-half goals from Firpo and Luis Sinisterra secured Jesse Marsch’s side a win before Accrington scored a late consolation goal.

It was Firpo’s first ever goal for Leeds, and after a difficult season with injuries, he’ll be glad to be back in action.

Firpo was very pleased with Greenwood’s performance yesterday, as the youngster continues to make an impact on the first team this season.

The £30,000-a-week midfielder, who can also play in attack, is one of Leeds’s most promising young players.

Firpo impressed with Greenwood’s performance for Leeds

The 21-year-old took to social media after the match to enjoy his side’s victory.

“Good win, into the hat”, Greenwood said, alongside some yellow and blue heart emojis.

Firpo replied to the youngster, saying, “Brilliant you” and applauded his performance.

Junior Firpo impressed with Sam Greenwood in Leeds win. Cr. (samgreenwood9) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Marsch has already said this month that Greenwood is likely to get more minutes in the second half of the season.

He looks like a replacement for Mateusz Klich in the first team after he joined MLS side D.C. United.

Greenwood’s manager did say that before Leeds made a move for USA international Weston McKennie.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Although McKennie is a more defensive player than Greenwood, they both function in central midfield.

As long as Greenwood keeps putting impressing the likes of Firpo when given the chance for Leeds, he’ll be in the running to play in the league.

He’s got plenty of time ahead of him to cement his place in the Leeds squad.

