TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that Julian Nagelsmann is warming to the idea of joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is facing a crucial few months ahead as he bids to get the club back on the right path. Levy relieved Cristian Stellini of his duties yesterday after the humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ryan Mason will take charge until the end of the campaign, becoming Tottenham’s third man in the dugout this season alone.

Many Tottenham fans would have been hopeful that Levy was lining up a permanent appointment after Stellini’s departure.

Indeed, Julian Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs ever since he was sacked by Bayern Munich last month.

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to persuade Nagelsmann to take over in the summer, after it seems that the German wasn’t initially convinced over a switch to north London.

Now, Crook has told TalkSPORT that there has been a ‘softening of the stance’ from the 35-year-old.

“I think the other interesting development coming out of Spurs today is Julian Nagelsmann, who a couple of weeks ago when Chelsea were interested, it looked like he wasn’t necessarily too keen on taking the Tottenham job,” Crook said.

“From what I’m hearing over the course of the afternoon, there maybe has been a softening on that stance and maybe Nagelsmann is more interested than he was previously about taking over at Spurs.

“Daniel Levy would love to bring in a coach of his calibre, so certainly that’s a situation to keep an eye on.”

Nagelsmann certainly seems like the best option for Tottenham right now given his track-record of managing long-term projects.

His dismissal from Bayern came as a huge surprise given his success on the pitch and Thomas Tuchel’s start to life in Munich will have only strengthened that feeling.

Yet, Tottenham will have to persuade the German to take the job after what has been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch.

Nagelsmann has shown he is the right man to come in and turn a club’s fortunes around, particularly during his time at Hoffenheim.

But it’s clear that he is the favourite candidate amongst the Tottenham fans and with everything that’s happened recently, it would certainly benefit Levy for him to deliver Nagelsmann.

