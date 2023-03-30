Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino both open to replacing Antonio Conte at Tottenham











Both Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly open to replacing Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, but they would prefer to wait until the summer to make a decision.

Tottenham parted ways with Conte on Sunday and it’s fair to say that it’s been a tumultuous week for the north London club.

Spurs are without a permanent manager and their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, had his 30-month ban from football activity extended worldwide by FIFA yesterday.

Nevertheless, Tottenham will be searching for a new manager to take over from acting head coach Cristian Stellini in the summer, with or without Paratici.

Two names that have been heavily linked with the vacancy are Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the latter was sacked by Bayern Munich last week and has been touted as a possible candidate to replace Conte ever since.

As for Pochettino, his name has been in the mix for the job over the past couple of years after he left the club back in 2019.

And according to 90 Min, both would be open to succeeding Conte, but they would like to weigh up their options first.

Nagelsmann and Pochettino open to Tottenham job

The outlet claims that both Nagelsmann and Pochettino would be open to taking the Tottenham job.

Yet, they would prefer to wait until the summer to decide on their next job, with both holding out to see if the Real Madrid role becomes available.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann seems like Tottenham’s top choice at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether or not they can convince the German to take the job.

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the 35-year-old is looking for a ‘very good project’ and it’s hard to see how Tottenham fit the bill given recent events.

As for Pochettino, it’s clear that the Argentine wants to return to north London in the future.

But it seems that the club have their reservations. The 51-year-old is currently out of work and if Tottenham really wanted him, you get the feeling they would have made their move by now.

Show all