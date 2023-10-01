Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry continues to go from strength to strength on loan at Stockport County and has just broken a club record.

The striker took to social media after helping the League Two side defeat Accrington Stanley 3-1 yesterday.

Coaches at Aston Villa will be starting to take real notice of Louie Barry.

After making headlines as a youngster when he scored in the FA Cup against Liverpool, Barry’s progression has been steady at Villa.

He’s gone out on loan on several occasions after a short spell in Barcelona’s academy.

Moves to Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Salford City have gone well without pulling up any trees.

However, Stockport appear to be getting the very best out of the 20-year-old forward.

The former England Under-18 international is on fire in League Two and is only two goals off the top of the scoring charts in England’s fourth tier.

Barry has now set a record for Stockport despite being at the club for just a couple of months.

He’ll be hoping to have his strongest senior campaign to date to make Unai Emery take notice.

Barry sets Stockport County record

Posting on Instagram after the match, Barry said: “Buzzing to break the record for @stockportcountyofficial. Huge win to go with it as well. Keep it moving…”

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham replied and simply said: “Wow.”

Fellow academy graduate Jacob Ramsey also replied, saying: “L Baz.”

Stockport were 2-1 up just before the hour mark when they won a penalty at the Wham Stadium.

Barry was asked to step up for Stockport and converted from the spot, breaking an impressive record for the club.

He’s now scored in seven consecutive league matches, breaking a post-war club record which is incredibly impressive.

Bellingham has been keeping a close eye on Barry’s time on loan and was delighted again yesterday.

The performances of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran mean it’s not going to be easy for Barry to break into the first team.

He can also play on the wing, but Barry’s outings for Stockport need to continue catching the eye to break into Villa’s senior side next season.