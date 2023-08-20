Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was left very impressed by Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry yesterday.

Barry posted on Instagram after scoring the first goal of his loan spell at Stockport County.

Jude Bellingham and Louie Barry are the same age but have grown up representing very different sides of Birmingham.

Bellingham became a revelation at Birmingham City, becoming their youngest-ever debutant at 16 and having his shirt number retired when he joined Borussia Dortmund.

He completed a move to Real Madrid this summer for an initial £88.5m and scored twice in La Liga yesterday.

On the other side of Birmingham, there’s still plenty of excitement surrounding young Louie Barry.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He announced himself to the world by scoring against Liverpool in the FA Cup but now finds himself on loan at Stockport County.

Bellingham was very impressed with Barry yesterday as he looks to make a name for himself away from Aston Villa.

The Bernabeu is very different to Edgeley Park but it’s still early days in both player’s careers.

Bellingham hails Villa youngster Barry

Barry scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Barrow yesterday, picking the ball up in the box, shifting it onto his right foot and seeing his shot deflect past the goalkeeper in a dominant performance.

Posting on Instagram today, Barry said: “No better feeling. First goal and win of the season. Onto the next.”

Jacob Ramsay applauded Barry and his brother Aaron thought he was on fire.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham replied to Barry and said, “Yes sir”, hailing the Villa youngster.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor was also impressed yesterday and said: “He’s a threat when the game’s open. The easy thing to do when you’re not on the ball is to drop too deep.

“This is League 2 football, you’re not going to pick up the ball from deep and beat eight players and score a goal as much as we’d love that to be the case.

“So, we need to get him high up and make sure those dribbles are affecting the game.

“He deserved his goal, he’s different, he gets people off their seats.”

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bellingham and Barry may be at the same stages of their careers after coming through at Birmingham and Aston Villa but still appear to be very close.

The young striker will hope he gets his chance at Villa Park soon to show what he can do at a higher level.