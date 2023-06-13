Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer – Jude Bellingham is a big fan of him.

The Ange Postecoglou era is about to begin at Spurs and attacking football is set to return to the club for the first time since Mauricio Pochettino left.

To play an attacking brand of football, you need brilliant attackers – Sancho is definitely one of them.

Jude Bellingham says Tottenham target Jadon Sancho is ‘frightening’

Jadon Sancho was one of the best young players in the world during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman played 137 times for BVB and was directly involved in 114 goals – 50 goals and 64 assists. That is an outrageous return considering he was younger than 21 at the time.

Manchester United paid £73 million (Goal) to sign Sancho in the summer of 2021, but it has to be said that his time there has been a really underwhelming one. He has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 79 games, and there are rumours he could be sold.

The Daily Star claimed over the weekend that Tottenham are interested in signing Sancho this summer. Spurs fans will love what Jude Bellingham has said about him.

The teenager claimed in January 2021, as quoted by Bundesliga.com: “When Jadon is on it, it’s frightening. Some of the stuff I’ve seen him do is scary, and I’ve only been here a few months. It’s massive.

“Jadon is a big example for someone English and my age. We’re all trying to play but, specifically, we’re trying to make that next step into Europe’s elite – especially if you’ve already played at a certain level. Jadon’s done that perfectly.”

TBR View:

We just can’t see Manchester United selling Sancho this summer, especially to Tottenham – unless they get Harry Kane in exchange.

However, if they do, the Englishman would be an amazing signing for Spurs.

Everyone knows Sancho has immense quality and potential. He is good with the ball, a brilliant dribbler, can score goals and provide assists. He is the complete package, and under a manager like Postecoglou who’ll put his arm around him and help him develop, he could become a superstar.

Sancho would definitely be a great signing for Tottenham, but we just can’t see this move happening.