Arsenal-bound Declan Rice has confirmed he is leaving West Ham United, and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has reacted to his latest Instagram post.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign Rice for months now. A deal was reportedly agreed over a week ago, but Arsenal have kept their fans waiting.

Rice and West Ham decided to take matters into their own hands and announced the Englishman’s departure just a few minutes ago.

Jude Bellingham reacts to Arsenal-bound Declan Rice’s latest Instagram post

The Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer saga is finally about to come to an end today.

The Englishman was the Gunners’ top transfer target this summer, and after weeks of negotiations, it looks like they have finally sealed the deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this morning that Arsenal will announce Rice’s signing today. West Ham, however, confirmed his departure on their website before the Gunners could do anything.

Rice too bid farewell to West Ham fans with an emotional post on Instagram.

“Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life,” he wrote as he said goodbye to the club he loves ahead of an imminent transfer to Arsenal.

Rice’s international teammates Jude Bellingham and Reece James both reacted to his post with emojis.

TBR View:

All that’s left in the Declan Rice transfer saga is Arsenal’s announcement.

The Gunners have been taking their own sweet time to unveil their new signing, who will now break the British transfer record.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been amazing for the Hammers over the years, and he completely deserves the big move.

Arsenal now have a sensational player, and fans can’t wait to see him in action.