Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will make a big announcement today

Arsenal finally confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber yesterday – today, they are set to announce the arrival of Declan Rice.

The Gunners have had an excellent transfer window so far. Kai Havertz was their first arrival this summer, and after weeks of waiting, Timber was unveiled yesterday.

Now, the biggest transfer in Arsenal‘s history is set to be announced, and Romano claimed on Twitter it will be done by the end of today.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Arsenal will announce Declan Rice signing today

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Arsenal fans, hasn’t it?

It was reported everywhere that the Gunners had sealed deals for both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, but for one reason or another, Arsenal have taken their time with respect to announcements.

Timber’s deal was finally confirmed yesterday, and the Dutchman is a really impressive addition. He can play in numerous positions and will add some much-needed depth to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Up next, is the big one. Rice has been Arsenal’s priority target for months and it has been well over a week since a British record deal was agreed with West Ham.

Now, finally, Arsenal are set to announce his arrival today.

Romano tweeted in the early hours of this morning: “Declan Rice will be finally unveiled as new Arsenal player today. No issues, it was just matter of time.

“Done and sealed.”

TBR View:

This has to be Arsenal’s most important signing in such a long time.

The excitement around the Emirates hasn’t been this high since transfer deadline day back in 2013, when Arsene Wenger broke the club’s transfer record to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid.

Rice will be an even bigger signing than the German, and nobody really has any doubts about the fact that he will be an extraordinary player for the Gunners.

Arsenal fly out to the United States for their pre-season tour tomorrow, and Rice is set to be a part of the group.