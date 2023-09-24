Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison showed why Ange Postecoglou was so keen to sign him this summer against Arsenal today.

BBC Sport pundit Matthew Upson was raving about the 26-year-old on commentary this afternoon.

A highly anticipated match started incredibly quickly, with Arsenal having the better early chances.

The hosts eventually opened the scoring, Destiny Udogie giving Bukayo Saka too much space in the box.

The winger did what he always does in that position and made Tottenham pay, his strike eventually deflected past Guglielmo Vicario by Cristian Romero.

James Maddison nearly gifted Arsenal a second goal but Gabriel Jesus couldn’t capitalise on his mistake.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, Maddison showed Arsenal why Tottenham fans are so excited about the England international.

He was instrumental in Ange Postecoglou’s side equalising through Son Heung-min.

Maddison impresses for Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham grew into the first half after Romero’s own goal and after a phenomenal save from David Raya to deny Brennan Johnson on his full debut, he was eventually beaten.

A deep cross was flapped at by David Raya with the ball eventually falling to James Maddison.

He found Son and Upson loved what he saw from the midfielder, saying: “But then it’s all about James Maddison. Picks up the ball wide, uses his body to shield it.

“Gets around [Bukayo] Saka, uses his pace to get to the by-line, cuts it back to Son [Heung-min].

“There’s three Arsenal defenders, all in exactly the same spot but the run of Son just right into the middle of all three of them.

“It’s like perfection the cutback from Maddison, there is not a lot of space to get that ball in.

“But it’s inch-perfect, the timing’s perfect, the glancing sidefoot with his left foot off the far and in the back of the net.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Maddison set up Son once again as Tottenham equalised immediately after Bukayo Saka scored a penalty for Arsenal.

Gary Neville suggested that Declan Rice could be tasked with keeping Maddison quiet today.

When he didn’t emerge for the second half, it allowed Maddison to pounce on Jorginho who has barely featured this season.