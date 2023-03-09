Journalists provides Gabriel Jesus update after watching him in Arsenal training











It was a sight that every Arsenal fan wanted to see as Gabriel Jesus return to training this week.

Journalist Charles Watts has now shared on his YouTube channel how the Brazilian got on in the build-up to tonight’s game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t have too many options to choose from up-front tonight.

With Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard all doubts, it looks set to be Gabriel Martinelli playing in the central role.

It’s a position he’s familiar with, but not one he’s started in for a long time.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There may be a temptation to rush Gabriel Jesus back into action, even if it’s just on the bench tonight in the absence of Nketiah and Trossard.

Kevin Campbell has said he really doesn’t want to see Jesus come back yet, and plenty of Arsenal fans may agree with him.

The thought of Jesus picking up a knock in a Europa League tie with just a dozen Premier League games to go would be disastrous.

However, Watts has now shared how Jesus fared back in training with the Arsenal squad ahead of their clash with Sporting CP.

It’s exactly the sort of update Gunners fans will want to hear.

The Goal journalist was invited along to training with the press ahead of this evening’s clash and said: “It was fantastic being there yesterday, and watching him training, [he was] properly going for it.

“He looked really sharp, quick, he was tearing around. He looked like he hasn’t been away.”

This is the best news possible for Arsenal, who may need a fresh injection of star quality in attack for the final run-in.

The idea that Jesus will immediately improve an already impressive Arsenal side after briefly returning to training is ambitious.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He will need time to return to full fitness, and further time to regain his match sharpness.

But Arteta will be delighted to have him back as an option soon, and his impact may be similar to that when he first arrived.

Jesus was one of the players who inspired this unlikely title challenge at the beginning of the season.

His re-introduction could be the catalyst to Mikel Arteta’s side getting over the lines at the end of it.

