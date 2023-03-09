'If I'm honest': Kevin Campbell really doesn't want to see 25-year-old starting for Arsenal this evening











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Gabriel Jesus’ return from injury and the game against Sporting this evening.

The Brazilian was pictured back in full training earlier this week with his Arsenal teammates, and many wondered whether or not this meant that he’ll be back in the squad for this Europa League tie on Thursday.

Jesus certainly looks to be ready to play a part for Arsenal, but Campbell doesn’t want to see him playing against Sporting, stating that it’s too soon to put him into a first-team game and too much of a risk.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Campbell doesn’t want Jesus playing

The pundit gave his verdict on the attacker starting against Sporting.

“No. I don’t think he does if I’m honest with you. I think it’s too soon. He’s only just started training with the team. So I think you leave him in training and all of that. I don’t think you have to risk him yet, I don’t think you need to risk him yet,” Campbell said.

Not worth the risk

As Campbell says, it really isn’t worth risking Jesus in a game like this.

After three months out of action, the Brazilian is still at risk of aggravating his past knee issue, and while he’ll want to be back on the pitch as soon as possible, this is a game he can afford to miss.

Not only is the Europa League not a priority for Arsenal at the moment, they have been getting on just fine without Jesus in the team in recent weeks, so they won’t necessarily need him to get over the line in this one.

Factor in that this is also a two-legged tie where Jesus can make a difference in the return fixture if he’s needed, and you can see why starting him this evening wouldn’t make much sense.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all