Journalist thinks Arsenal signing £40m star would see ‘special’ 23-year-old then leave

Journalist James Benge has suggested that Arsenal signing Pedro Neto would probably mark the end of the line for Reiss Nelson at the Emirates.

Benge was speaking on Charles Watts’ YouTube channel as reports continue to suggest that Arsenal are very interested in signing the Wolves star in one of the coming windows.

It has never quite happened for Reiss Nelson at Arsenal. The 23-year-old’s talent is absolutely undeniable. But he has never quite been able to take that next step from academy prospect into first-team regular.

Some may have wondered whether that goal against Bournemouth last season would mark the turning point for Nelson at Arsenal. However, he has been on the pitch for less than a half of football across his three Premier League appearances so far this season.

Reiss Nelson may leave if Arsenal sign Pedro Neto

And it seems that Arsenal are looking to bolster their wide options further. Reports from Football Transfers this week claimed that Arsenal are very interested in Pedro Neto, and value the Wolves star at around £40 million. His club meanwhile, are looking for around £70 million for the Portuguese.

Clearly therefore, there are going to need to be some lengthy talks before Neto makes a move to the Emirates. And when asked whether his arrival would possibly lead to someone else leaving, Benge suggested that Nelson’s future would surely be in doubt.

“I think if Neto comes in in January or if he comes in the summer, to me, I would look at that and say that’s it for Reiss Nelson at Arsenal, if he wants to move,” he told Charles Watts’ YouTube channel.

“But this is what you have to do, isn’t it, if you aspire to be a title-winning team. You have to make those upgrades, you have to say to Reiss Nelson: ‘thanks for your service, but you might want to look for a different club because we’re looking to get a better player in this position’. So yeah, they would be too stacked, they would have to move someone on.”

Winger is already facing fight to save Gunners future

It is getting to the stage where you do wonder whether Nelson would be better off moving anyway. Mikel Arteta has previously said that he is a ‘special‘ talent. But he turns 24 in December. He is not going to want to watch the early stages of his career pass him by.

The Gunners will not want to sell anyone unless they are replaced in January. But Nelson is perhaps one player who may benefit from a change of scene.

Certainly, you can see why Benge believes that Nelson almost definitely has to go if Arsenal do now manage to bring Neto in.