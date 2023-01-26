Journalist suggests Tottenham's move for Pedro Porro could yet be hijacked











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Pedro Porro could be hijacked if a deal isn’t done by ‘today or tomorrow’.

Antonio Conte is seemingly closing in on landing a new right-wing back after Tottenham have been locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Porro.

The Porro saga has rumbled on throughout the transfer window, with Sporting demanding that his £40 million release clause be paid in full.

Tottenham have seemingly made progress on the deal after meeting with the Portuguese club yesterday though. Fabrizio Romano reports that the move is now ‘very close’ and the Spaniard has agreed to a five-year deal with Spurs.

With the two clubs set for further talks over the structure of a possible deal today, Jacobs has warned that Tottenham could face competition for his signature if it isn’t completed by Friday.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Tottenham’s move for Porro could be hijacked

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jacobs says rival clubs may begin to circle if Spurs fail to wrap up a deal for Porro over the next two days.

“If it isn’t completed by today or tomorrow, then as we head into the weekend, and into early next week that’s when more rivals might start to circle because Pedro Porro wants a Premier League move, he’s keen on Spurs, but time is now of the essence,” he said.

The CBS Sports journalist does add that Tottenham have no problems over the fee and talks are centred more around payment structure.

He described the next two days as ‘key’ in terms of Porro’s chances of completing a switch to north London before next week’s deadline.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Chelsea have been mentioned as one of the clubs who have shown an interest in the Sporting star over the past few weeks. The Daily Mail reports that Graham Potter’s men are monitoring talks between Spurs and Sporting.

Of course, the Blues have already moved to beat Arsenal to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk this month, so Tottenham fans will be hoping the club can wrap up a deal for Porro sooner rather than later.

Show all