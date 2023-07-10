Journalist suggests Newcastle could move for ‘very special’ defender this summer

Newcastle United could move for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the French star.

Newcastle have already made their first big signing of the summer.

Sandro Tonali arrived from AC Milan in a £55m deal after securing Champions League qualification last season.

The club have since been linked with plenty of players but Eddie Howe appears to be biding his time and waiting for the right player.

Newcastle have been closely linked with Harvey Barnes and it’s a move that would make sense for both parties.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

One position that Howe may look to improve this summer is left-back.

Dan Burn performed exceptionally last season, while Matt Targett is an able deputy.

However, Newcastle might now move to Theo Hernandez which would be a serious coup.

Described by legendary defender Paolo Madini as a ‘very special’ player, Hernandez would take Newcastle’s defence to the next level.

Newcastle could move for Hernandez this summer

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the 25-year-old, Taylor said: “The number 10 [position] is somewhere that I would expect Newcastle to be looking at. There are a few other options as well.

“At left-back links to Theo Hernandez, I think the fact there’s even interest in Theo Hernandez shows how ambitious Newcastle are and how serious they’re going to be in the market in terms of finances. So I would say although there’s no real names out there, keep an eye on them.”

Theo Hernandez couldn’t be a more different left-back when compared to Dan Burn.

Extremely attacking, Hernandez has scored 22 goals and provided 16 assists in his four seasons at the San Siro.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Last season, Eddie Howe typically wanted Kieran Trippier to be the attacking full-back, with Burn tucking in as a third centre-back.

Hernandez would allow Newcastle to be more flexible in their attacks and Trippier is more than capable of making the move to centre-back in that scenario if needed.

Nothing is advanced right now and it would be a surprise if Milan were happy to let Hernandez go.

However, Newcastle are now able to show this kind of ambition in the transfer market given their financial might and Champions League qualification.