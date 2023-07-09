Newcastle now confident they’ll sign ‘unbelievable’ player for cut-price fee this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of snapping up Harvey Barnes for a cut-price fee this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Newcastle are about to launch a £25 million bid to sign Barnes this week.

Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as Newcastle prepare for a return to the Champions League.

The Magpies have already snapped up a statement signing in Sandro Tonali, with the Italian making the switch from AC Milan.

It seems that Newcastle are closing in on their second signing of the summer in Harvey Barnes.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Barnes is keen on a switch to St James’ Park to link up with Howe. And the Magpies are now confident they will be able to sign the 25-year-old for a cut-price fee.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle confident over Barnes deal

It’s expected that this will be the Magpies’ initial offer after they were initially put off by Leicester’s £60 million valuation.

And Newcastle are now confident they will sign Barnes for a ‘considerably lower fee’.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barnes has impressed for Leicester over the past few seasons and has managed to add more end product to his game.

The Englishman netted 13 times in the Premier League last season while providing one assist.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp once hailed Barnes as an ‘unbelievable’ talent and he looks set to secure a big move this summer after Leicester suffered relegation last season.

If Newcastle do manage to snap up Barnes for a fee of around £25 million, it would be an astute piece of business.

The Leicester man is yet to reach his full potential and it will be intriguing to see how he fares at the top level.

Newcastle will need added depth heading into the new campaign as they bid to juggle Europe with the Premier League. Barnes would be expected to come in and challenge for a place in Howe’s starting line-up.