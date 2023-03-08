Journalist suggests Newcastle could move for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo this summer











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle United could actually try to sign Arsenal target Moises Caicedo this summer.

Mikel Arteta attempted to land the Brighton star in January before settling on signing Jorginho, but Eddie Howe’s men didn’t make any moves for the 21-year-old after losing Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are certainly light in terms of options in midfield and Bruno Guimaraes’ three-game ban last month showed they are lacking quality depth.

Newcastle were linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge on deadline day but a move failed to materialise.

Now, it seems that Howe’s men could throw their hat into the ring for Caicedo, who’s attracting interest from Arsenal, as well as Liverpool.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Newcastle could move for Caicedo

Writing in his latest column for Caught Offside, Jacobs provided an update on Caicedo’s future at Brighton.

The CBS journalist said to ‘keep an eye’ on Newcastle, while stating that Liverpool will need the player’s price to drop in order to sign him.

“With Caicedo, keep an eye on Newcastle as well. Liverpool would need the price to drop from January to seriously consider entering the race,” he said.

“They have tracked Caicedo since his time at Independiente del Valle and now the agent situation is less complicated, they can’t be entirely discounted. Liverpool are looking at many midfielders, including Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. And their big push (in terms of desire and finances) will be for Jude Bellingham, where confidence remains despite heavy competition.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, Caicedo has put pen to paper on a new deal with Brighton recently, but Jacobs says that doesn’t mean he won’t leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

The 21-year-old is impressing on the south coast under Roberto De Zerbi and it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest from top clubs.

Arsenal had two bids knocked back for the Colombian star in January, but they have seemingly switched their priorities to signing Declan Rice.

Newcastle are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements this summer and Caicedo would certainly fit the bill.

The youngster has been described as a ‘brilliant’ talent by Jamie Redknapp, but it remains unclear whether any interested clubs can match Brighton’s demands.

