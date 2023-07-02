Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal target Romeo Lavia could be available at a ‘bargain’ price this summer.

Jacobs spoke to GiveMeSport and provided an update on Arsenal’s plans for the summer window.

The Gunners are closing in on the signings of West Ham United skipper Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his side significantly over the coming weeks as he bids to close the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Of course, Arsenal have already snapped up Kai Havertz from Chelsea. But with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey facing uncertain futures at the club, they could be in the market for another midfielder.

Romeo Lavia is one name who has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min’s Graeme Bailey refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal moving for Lavia.

And Jacobs believes the Saints midfielder could be available at more of a ‘bargain rate’ over the coming weeks.

Jacobs on Lavia

Jacobs feels Arsenal will shift their focus to selling players before moving for more signings. But the CBS journalist labelled Lavia as ‘one to watch’ this summer.

“Lavia might be available at more of a bargain rate, especially with Southampton going down,” Jacobs said. “He could also be one to watch.

“But, I sense that Arsenal will want to clear out a little bit and assess in the early part of pre-season, without necessarily bringing in too many more first.

“Arteta has to think about the balance of the group and he will also want to assess the chemistry in the new signings.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lavia has been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Belgian midfielder completed a switch to the south coast last summer as he left City in search of regular first-team football.

He impressed at Southampton during his debut season in the Premier League, which has earned interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

It remains unclear whether or not Arsenal will firm up their interest in the talented youngster, especially if they complete the signing of Rice as expected.

But Lavia would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal midfield and Arteta will need more options heading into the new campaign.