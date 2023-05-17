Journalist suggests 41-year-old managerial appointment would 'excite' Harry Kane at Tottenham











Journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane could be excited by the potential appointment of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for a host of managers since Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

The north Londoners distanced themselves from links to Julian Nagelsmann last week, while the likes of Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso remain in the frame.

Indeed, Yahoo Sport reports that Spurs are interested in hiring Alonso this summer, despite concerns over his ‘lack of experience’.

Now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has hinted that appointing Alonso could ‘excite’ their star player Harry Kane.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Alonso appointment could ‘excite’ Kane

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Taylor suggested that an appointment like Alonso would excite Kane.

“It depends really. Obviously, he wants to win trophies, but at the same time, you could also launch a counter-argument for that as he’s had Conte, he’s had José Mourinho, he’s had Mauricio Pochettino and still not won a trophy,” the journalist said.

“So it depends on what he wants to do, if he’s happy to stay, I think someone like Xabi Alonso might actually excite him.

“I think it’s clear Alonso is a forward-thinking manager with fresh ideas, and he’s well respected in the game.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alonso has done an exceptional job with Leverkusen in what is his debut campaign in management.

The Bundesliga outfit were struggling in the bottom half of the table when he took over in October. But they currently sit in sixth place with a Europa League semi-final clash against Roma tomorrow night.

The 41-year-old has certainly impressed during the early stages of his managerial career. But it would be a huge gamble from Tottenham to bring him in.

While he would be an exciting option for the club due to his style of play, the Liverpool legend lacks experience as a manager.

The Spaniard also confirmed today that he will remain at Leverkusen beyond the summer, which seems to have ruled him out of the running for the Spurs job.

Show all