Journalist Ben Jacobs has admitted he is surprised Tottenham Hotspur haven’t tried to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Jacobs spoke on the Last Word on Spurs on Wednesday evening and discussed Tottenham’s interest in the likes of Brennan Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to bring in another attacker before the window closes after losing Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s London rivals West Ham are closing in on a statement signing in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

David Moyes seems to finally be closing in on his man after difficult negotiations, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Hammers have reached an agreement on a fee with Ajax.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the likes of Johnson, Gent’s Gift Orban and Lille forward Jonathan David.

Despite some suggestions they were keen on Kudus, Postecoglou’s men haven’t moved for the Ghanaian international.

And Jacobs has admitted he is surprised to see Spurs prioritising a move for Johnson over Kudus.

Jacobs surprised Tottenham haven’t tried to sign Kudus

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs discussed West Ham’s move for Kudus.

“Even though some Spurs fans may wonder why Kudus isn’t being linked with Tottenham, first of all, West Ham are very close to a deal there,” the journalist said.

“But I’m not aware that Spurs ever moved on that front, which is sort of surprising in some ways because Kudus is an assist and goal machine. He’s versatile, he can play in different positions.

“Brennan Johnson is a player with high potential but doesn’t have the same goalscoring or assist numbers. So, what Tottenham are looking for is ultimately more goal contributions, especially with Harry Kane having left the club.

“I’m not sure whether Johnson is the answer. I have watched enough of him to know that he’s got the drive, the hunger, the pace, the intensity, the stamina, which will all be very conducive with Ange ball.

“But if we’re only looking at it statistically and running the data, I’m sort of surprised in many ways that Tottenham didn’t enter the race for Kudus but they haven’t and now they’re in a situation where they still want a creative-minded player who can add goals and assists.”

Kudus racked up a total of 25 goal contributions in all competitions last season, whereas Johnson managed 13 for Forest.

The 23-year-old Ajax star has proven to be a reliable source of goals in Holland, but it must be noted that Johnson was playing in a more difficult league last season.

Should Kudus’ move to West Ham go through as expected, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the step up to the Premier League.