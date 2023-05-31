Journalist shares who Manchester United believe Harry Kane will be playing for next season











Manchester United are starting to consider other striker targets as they do not believe that Tottenham Hotspur will sell Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking to the Talking Transfers podcast as the rumour mill starts to get into full swing.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Of course, one of the players heavily linked with a potential move this summer is Harry Kane. He is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract. And obviously, it has been a largely miserable season for Spurs.

Manchester United doubt Tottenham will sell Harry Kane this summer

Reports from The Sun this week claimed that Kane has decided that he wants to join Manchester United. However, Daniel Levy may have other ideas.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Bailey, those sides looking to land the 29-year-old are starting to accept defeat when it comes to securing his signature in the coming months.

“Clubs all around Europe think he’s staying. They don’t think Tottenham are selling. They’re accepting it. The thing with that is, and this includes Manchester United, they’re starting to look elsewhere,” he told Talking Transfers.

The problem for Kane is that there are not many clubs he could realistically join. Firstly, he is one of the world’s best forwards. So he should command an eye-watering sum – even with his contract situation.

That rules many sides out. And that group gets even smaller when you consider who actually needs to spend a marquee sum on a new striker, and who Levy would be prepared to sell to.

You would imagine that letting him join another Premier League side would be one of the last things Levy would want to do. So it is hardly surprising that Kane’s suitors are not too optimistic.

It is a gamble to hold onto Kane when he could potentially leave on a free in 12 months. But you can absolutely understand why Spurs may feel that that is a gamble worth taking.