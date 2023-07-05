Journalist Dan Kilpatrick has shared what sources at Tottenham Hotspur have said about Micky van de Ven as the defender edges towards a move to North London.

Kilpatrick was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast and provided an update on Spurs’ interest in Van de Ven.

Tottenham have been busy so far this summer having already moved to snap up James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, with Manor Solomon also set for a medical at Hotspur Way this week.

Spurs are expected to shift their focus to their backline next as they bid to shore up what was a leaky defence last season.

Micky van de Ven seems to have emerged as Tottenham’s top target, alongside Edmond Tapsoba.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Indeed, De Telegraaf reports that Van de Ven has already agreed to a move to North London, with Spurs now needing to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg to sign the player.

But Kilpatrick claims that he’s been told Tottenham are yet to make an official approach for the 22-year-old.

What Tottenham are saying about Van de Ven deal

Kilpatrick spoke on The Tottenham Way Podcast on Tuesday and shared what he’s been told about Van de Ven.

“From what I understand, as of this morning, the word from Spurs is that they haven’t made an official approach yet,” the journalist said. “But it sounded like more semantics. I feel like this is the summer of semantics really. What is an official approach? What is a bid for Kane?

“It sounds like this is one that is edging closer to being done, which is good news because Spurs desperately need reinforcements at centre-half.”

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham will face a big decision over the coming days as they look to snap up one of either Van de Ven or Tapsoba.

Both players excelled in Germany last season, with Van de Ven establishing himself as a regular starter at Wolfsburg.

The Dutchman possess excellent pace and ball-carrying abilities, which would lend itself well to Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Many Spurs fans would love to see the club move for both players as the club bids to reshape its backline.

At this moment in time, it looks as if only one of the two will be heading to Tottenham this season. But either player would represent a significant upgrade on Spurs’ current options at centre-back.