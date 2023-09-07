Journalist James McNicholas has suggested that he has heard that the arrival of David Raya has driven standards up amongst the Arsenal goalkeepers in training.

McNicholas was speaking on his YouTube channel amid speculation that Mikel Arteta is about to make a change between the sticks.

David Raya is still awaiting the chance to make his debut for the Gunners following his surprise summer move to the Emirates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Instead, Aaron Ramsdale has kept his place. And the Englishman has arguably done a decent job. Certainly, there does not appear to have been any glaring errors from the 25-year-old.

Raya arrival has raised standards in Arsenal training

However, reports from the Daily Mail this week suggested that Arteta is ready to give Raya his chance to be number one at Arsenal after the international break.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It does appear to have the potential to be a real gamble. Ramsdale has been outstanding during his time at Arsenal. And many goalkeepers would take exception with someone as good as Raya coming in.

But McNicholas has suggested that the Spaniard has had a really positive impact on training since joining.

“One thing I have heard is that Raya’s arrival has really lifted the standard, the intensity of goalkeeper training,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I think everybody associated with the club and at the training ground feels like it’s been a real positive in that respect. It’s bringing the best out of Raya, it’s bringing the best out of Ramsdale.”

It is going to be so interesting to see how Arteta juggles his two goalkeepers. The fact that Arsenal signed Raya on an initial loan does give them an opportunity to easily offload one if things do not work out.

But Arteta would not have signed his countryman if he did not want standards to improve. So in that sense, he has got what he was looking for.

It seems as though things are harmonious right now. But neither Raya or Ramsdale have had a long run out of a team for some time. So the dynamic could change as the campaign continues.

But clearly, it could be a real masterstroke if Raya and Ramsdale are happy to battle it out in the long-term.