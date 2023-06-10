Journalist shares what he’s now heard about Benjamin Pavard and Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the clubs in the mix to sign French international defender Benjamin Pavard, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

Falk was writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside and when discussing Pavard, claimed Liverpool are one of the most likely destinations for the defender.

Pavard, 27, is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer and Falk claims he has indeed to the club he is off.

Liverpool could sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern

Reports in the last few weeks have credited Liverpool with holding an interest in Pavard.

The full-back won the World Cup with France as well as the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles withn the German giants.

But according to Falk, Pavard is now open to a new challenge, with Liverpool a ‘hot candidate’.

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer,” Falk said.

“His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate. Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan.”

The Reds are expected to be busy this summer and have already signed Alexis Mac Allister. A new defender is thought to be on Jurgen Klopp’s mind as well.

One to watch

While a full-back is probably not the highest priority for Liverpool there is no problem in getting yourself in the mix for players of Pavard’s quality.

The Frenchman has been brilliant with Bayern and his record speaks for itself. He is a winner, and the fact he’s also capable on both the left and right will appeal to Klopp.

Of course, midfield remains the main area Liverpool want to add to. But if a deal can be done for Pavard, then it’s certainly worth exploring.