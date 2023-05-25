Report: Liverpool want 'one of Europe's most talented full-backs'











Liverpool are looking like they will have a big transfer window and reports suggest that they are interested in defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to a report from Kicker, Liverpool are eyeing Pavard and have ‘asked about’ his current situation at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman is thinking about his future at the club according to the report and many clubs like Liverpool want to take advantage of this situation.

Another report from 90min earlier this week suggested that fellow Premier League side Newcastle had sent scouts to watch the player.

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Liverpool want Pavard

It is no shock to see various clubs want Pavard. He is a serial winner who has won numerous league titles as well as one World Cup.

Many rate the right-back highly. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’. The 27-year-old has also won the Champions League.

It is no doubting that Liverpool could do with adding some top-quality players to their squad. This campaign has seen them fail to challenge for the title. They need to bolster the squad to make sure they are back again next season.

With Jurgen Klopp looking like he will not be making the top four with Liverpool, it is no shock to see so much transfer speculation involving the club.

Manchester City keep on getting stronger, whilst Arsenal were title challengers this year. Meanwhile Newcastle and Aston Villa are now battling high up the league. The former qualified for the Champions League.

This means that there is much more competition for Liverpool. Therefore they need to add some more quality and players like Pavard are great additions.

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)