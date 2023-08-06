Fabrizio Romano now shares what Bayern Munich are telling him about Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to respond to Bayern Munich’s latest offer for Harry Kane, but the German giants apparently feel the deal is still on.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their star striker. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract, and although he hasn’t really pushed for a move away, it does seem like he’s open to a switch to Bayern.

Romano has shared the latest on The Daily Briefing, and the journalist has revealed what people at Bayern Munich are telling him about the deal.

What Bayern Munich have told Fabrizio Romano about signing Harry Kane from Tottenham

It is no secret at this point that Bayern Munich want to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer.

The German champions have had two bids rejected by Daniel Levy, but they refused to accept defeat. They came in with a third offer worth a whopping £86.2 million on Friday to get the deal done (London World).

Levy is yet to respond to that bid from Bayern, and even though some rumours claimed that the Bundesliga giants had set a deadline for an answer, it looks like they’re happy to wait.

Romano revealed that Bayern certainly have alternatives if they can’t get Kane, but they have apparently told the journalist that the deal is ‘absolutely still on’ and all their focus right now is on signing the England captain.

He said: “Obviously, the club have backup options but nothing is advanced as they are still chasing Kane.

“I’m told Bayern’s focus remains fully on Kane and while I’m writing this, the deal is absolutely on. The only answer I am getting from Bayern is: focus on Kane.

“Kane is very open to leaving Tottenham this summer, but he leaves things to the clubs. He’d love to join Bayern but he’s absolutely not desperate to leave Tottenham if the move can’t be finalised.”

TBR View:

Bayern Munich are just not ready to accept defeat, are they?

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to sign the England international for his side this summer, and his club are doing everything they possibly can to get this deal over the line.

Levy, however, is taking his own sweet time over a response for the bid. The Spurs chairman may well be hoping Bayern will walk away as he drags this deal on.

However, as things stand, Bayern are still very much there, and they will continue to push for his signature.