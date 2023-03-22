Journalist shares what Daniel Levy has said to him about Mauricio Pochettino returning to Tottenham











ESPN journalist James Olley has shared what Daniel Levy once told him about the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham look set to be searching for a new manager during the international break after Antonio Conte’s outburst on Saturday.

Indeed, The Telegraph reported on Monday that Spurs were preparing to part ways with Conte over the coming days.

One name that has been heavily linked with replacing the Italian is Pochettino, with Sky Sports‘ Bela Sha claiming just yesterday that members of the Spurs squad have been in contact with him about a return to north London.

Now, Olley has told ESPN that Daniel Levy said to him a ‘few years ago’ that he would be open to rehiring the Argentine one day.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

What Levy has said about Pochettino return

Speaking on ESPN’s YouTube channel, Olley was discussing potential candidates for the Tottenham job should Conte end up leaving this week.

And the journalist shared what Levy once told him about his views on Pochettino returning to Tottenham in the future.

“Mauricio Pochettino – a lot of the fans would love to see that,” he said. “I did interview Daniel Levy a few years ago and he told me then that he would be open to him returning one day. Take that at face value or with a massive pinch of salt, it’s Daniel Levy.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Pochettino seems to be a popular choice amongst the Spurs fan base after his first spell at the club.

The 51-year-old was arguably the club’s most successful manager of the modern era, despite the fact he failed to get over the line in terms of delivering silverware.

He guided Tottenham to a Champions League final, while playing an exciting brand of football that had them challenging right at the top of the Premier League table.

But it remains unclear whether Levy would be willing to swallow his pride to reappoint him anytime soon, especially as it would essentially mean that the chairman would be admitting that he was wrong to dismiss him back in 2019.

