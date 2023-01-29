Journalist shares update on Thomas Partey's injury ahead of Arsenal vs Everton clash











Goal journalist Charles Watts claims Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could now be available for their clash against Everton on Saturday.

Partey was forced off after suffering a heavy blow to his ribs on Friday as Arsenal exited the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta issued a worrying update after the game as he revealed that the 29-year-old was in a lot of pain, which led to him being forced off.

“Yeah, he had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse. He could not continue and he was not comfortable to continue,” the Arsenal boss said.

“No initial diagnosis. Tomorrow, or the day after, it will have to be an MRI scan and we’ll see what he has.” as quoted by The Mirror.

Arsenal fans may have feared the worst after Arteta’s comments but it seems that results from Partey’s scan have turned out to be positive.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Partey could be available for Everton clash

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts shared an update on Partey’s injury and says it’s possible that he could be back in time for Saturday’s clash.

“I’ve heard pretty good news when it comes to Thomas Partey and as far as I’m aware, he’s ok,” the journalist said.

“The scan results did not pick up anything serious and he is hopeful he will be able to play against Everton.

“Obviously I can’t confirm one hundred percent that he will be playing at Goodison Park but he is hopeful that he will be fit to feature and that he will be ok to start training as normal ahead of the match on Saturday.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Watts went on to add that all the initial signs are ‘positive’ and it will be a huge boost for Arteta as Partey has played a key role for the Gunners this season.

The £45 million man has struggled with persistent injuries during his time in north London but he’s been ever present for Arsenal during the current campaign.

There’s no doubt that Arteta’s men have struggled without the Ghanaian during his absences and with just Albert Sambi Lokonga as a back-up option, it seems vital that Partey avoids picking up any injuries.

Of course, Arsenal had a bid for Moises Caicedo knocked back by Brighton on Friday, so it seems they are well aware of the need to strengthen in midfield.

