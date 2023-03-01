Journalist shares update on Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea amid Arsenal transfer links











Journalist Simon Phillips claims Raheem Sterling is considering leaving Chelsea, after reports that Arsenal are interested in signing him.

Mikel Arteta has been linked with a move for Sterling this week after the Emirates Stadium was touted as a possible destination for the winger over the summer.

Sterling completed a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer but it’s fair to say that his time in west London hasn’t exactly gone according to plan as of yet.

The 28-year-old picked up an injury earlier in the campaign and with Graham Potter’s men struggling in mid-table, it seems that Sterling could be prepared to seek a move away from the club.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Sterling ready to leave Chelsea

Phillips provided an update on Sterling’s future on his Substack and says that Sterling is already considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

“I understand that Raheem Sterling is another player considering his Chelsea future this summer and may well seek a move away already,” the journalist said.

“Sterling hasn’t become fully happy and content at Chelsea since his move from Manchester City.”

90 Min reports that Arsenal remain interested in the former City star as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

Sterling has been described as ‘world-class’ during his time at the Etihad Stadium but his future at Chelsea already looks unclear.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market by bringing in the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

It’s no surprise that Sterling could be considering his future after a difficult few months in west London.

Of course, he’s a player that Arteta will know extremely well after their time in Manchester together. And Arsenal have certainly benefited from bringing in former City players recently.

While Arsenal have already moved to bring in Trossard in January, Sterling would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad. He would bring a similar type of know-how to that of Jorginho, while being able to provide cover and competition for Arsenal’s wide players.

