Arsenal make Raheem Sterling decision as Chelsea future hangs in the balance











Arsenal are plotting a move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling this summer, as Mikel Arteta prepares to bolster his squad.

The Gunners’ main focus is getting a new midfielder in the door. Both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo remain big targets and there’s even been talk they could sign both.

However, with Champions League football set to return to The Emirates, 90Min is reporting that Arsenal are looking to go back in for Sterling this summer. The former Manchester City man is struggling at Chelsea and Mikel Arteta has tried to sign the England man before.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

90Min reports that Arteta is said to be a huge fan of Sterling. He is said to view Sterling’s experience in European competitions as key.

Sterling is not believed to be angling for a move away from Chelsea. But with the Blues spending so much in the last few windows and having an inflated squad, Sterling could be a player who is sacrificed.

Now 28, Sterling is approaching the 100 cap mark for England. He has an impressive enough record, having netted 20 times in 82 games for the Three Lions.

TBR’s View: Arteta could get Sterling going again

The sheer thought of a frontline with Sterling, Saka and Martinelli all running at you is enough for any defence in the world to worry about. The pace there would be frightening and give Arsenal yet another string to their bow.

Sterling’s move to Chelsea hasn’t quite gone how he’d have liked. The Blues are struggling and pressure is already on Graham Potter ahead of the next PL game against Leeds.

Given Sterling’s past relationship with Arteta and the trajectory Arsenal are on, a move to the Gunners might well appeal.

For Arsenal, it would no doubt bring a smile to their face if they landed Sterling, given how Chelsea barged them out of the way to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images