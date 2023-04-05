Journalist shares update on Mauricio Pochettino amid Tottenham and Chelsea interest
TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘waiting for a call’ from Chelsea over their current vacancy.
Tottenham have been linked with a move for their old boss after Antonio Conte left the club just over a week ago.
Of course, Spurs tried to bring the Argentine back to north London in 2021, but he was tied down to Paris Saint-Germain at the time.
Now, Crook claims that Pochettino is waiting to hear from Spurs’ fierce London rivals Chelsea – after they also sacked Graham Potter over the weekend.
Pochettino waiting for Chelsea call
Crook took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and provided an update on Chelsea’s search for a new manager.
The TalkSPORT journalist claims that the Blues are pressing ahead of Spurs in their attempts to hire a permanent boss.
And he also shared an update on Pochettino that will undoubtedly concern Spurs fans.
Pochettino enjoyed a brilliant spell in north London and it’s no surprise that plenty of Tottenham fans would like to see him re-hired.
Yet, it seems the north Londoners aren’t fully convinced. Indeed, Pochettino is reportedly open to a return, but he is yet to hear from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
Even if Pochettino isn’t the man who ends up replacing Conte, Spurs fans will certainly hope that he doesn’t rock up at Stamford Bridge anytime soon.
The 51-year-old built a strong bond with the Tottenham faithful during his time in N17 and it would be a huge shame for that to be tarnished by a move to Chelsea.
Fortunately for Tottenham fans though, Chelsea seem to have other priorities over the Argentine, including Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann.
