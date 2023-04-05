Tottenham yet to make any contact with 51-year-old manager











Mauricio Pochettino would be open to returning as Tottenham Hotspur manager, but the Spurs hierarchy are yet to make any contact with the Argentinian about the role.

That is according to The Athletic, who note that the fans chanting for Mauricio Pochettino to make a return on Monday night may be set for disappointment.

Of course, Tottenham remain on the lookout for their next manager. Antonio Conte left during the international break. And any hope that Cristian Stellini would buy them time has surely been dashed after the draw with Everton.

Pochettino yet to hear from Tottenham

It was during the trip to Goodison Park that Tottenham fans started chanting for Pochettino’s return. Obviously, no manager has been more popular over the last few decades than the 51-year-old.

But it seems that Pochettino coming back is not on the radar right now.

The Athletic reports that Pochettino would be open to taking the job for a second time. However, Tottenham are yet to make any contact with their former boss.

Spurs need to pull something special out of the bag

It would now not be the best look for Daniel Levy to make a move for Pochettino. He has been available ever since the writing started to be written on the wall for Conte.

The fact that their interest has not yet become more serious suggests that he is not one of their top targets.

Perhaps Tottenham are concerned about going back to a manager they sacked. But it would appear that they have much bigger priorities.

So to return to Pochettino at some stage in the coming weeks would suggest that Tottenham’s latest managerial search has not gone to plan either.

Spurs obviously turned to Stellini to give them some time. But the worry for fans is that this managerial search is already starting to resemble the pursuit that led to Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment.