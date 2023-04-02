Journalist shares update on Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham amid Chelsea interest











Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Tottenham Hotspur is not an option for Julian Nagelsmann ‘at this stage’.

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, will be searching for the twelfth manager of ENIC’s tenure at the club this summer after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last weekend.

Cristian Stellini will take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season, but Spurs are already sounding out potential replacements.

One name that has been heavily linked with the Spurs job is Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham hold a real interest in Nagelsmann, despite the fact that he isn’t close to taking the job.

But Plettenberg claims that a move to north London isn’t an option for the 35-year-old right now, while Chelsea have shortlisted him to potentially replace Graham Potter.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham not an option for Nagelsmann

The Sky Sports Germany journalist took to Twitter on Saturday night and claimed that Nagelsmann is on Chelsea’s shortlist.

Plettenberg was responding to a tweet from Romano, who also claims that the Blues appreciate the former Bayern man.

And he also suggested that a move to Tottenham is ‘no option’ for Nagelsmann at this moment in time.

Of course, Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa yesterday, which has only increased the pressure on Potter.

The west Londoners now sit in the bottom half of the table and it seems that they could be weighing up their options in the dugout.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This could be bad news for Tottenham in terms of their pursuit of Nagelsmann, who is seemingly a target for Chelsea too.

The ‘extraordinary’ German boss is in demand, despite his surprise dismissal from Bayern Munich.

Spurs fans will certainly be hoping that Chelsea stick by Potter or their chances of landing Nagelsmann will take a hit should their London rivals enter the race.

Show all