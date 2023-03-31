‘A real interest’: Romano says ‘extraordinary’ manager isn’t actually that close to the Spurs job











Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Tottenham and their interest in Julian Nagelsman.

The German manager has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs in recent days, and some have even reported that both parties want to talk about a move to north London.

However, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has told a slightly different story.

Indeed, the journalist says that while Spurs do have a real interest in Nagelsmann, he’s not sure that the German is actually that close to the Tottenham job, stating that the ‘extraordinary’ manager wants to know more about the project and the board before he makes any sort of decision.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann not that close

Romano shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“It is true that Tottenham have a real interest in Nagelsmann, but at the moment from what I understand, Nagelsmann wants to take some time. I don’t see Nagelsmann signing any contract now during the season, everything will be in June or July. He will consider many options, not just Tottenham, and so I think the Tottenham shortlist is not just Nagelsmann, there are five or six names,” Romano said.

“At the moment there are many candidates and I’m not sure that Nagelsmann is that close to the Tottenham job because for him the project is crucial he wants to have power, he wants a good relationship with the board so it will take time before he decides.”

Won’t move quickly

Any notion that Nagelsmann is or has been close to taking the Tottenham job has been shot down, and, in all honesty, that’s not surprising.

Frustratingly, this isn’t a situation that will move quickly. Cristian Stellini is in at Spurs until the end of the season, and we won’t see Spurs make any moves on the managerial front until this campaign is over.

As for Nagelsmann, he has every right to take a break. He’s literally just been sacked by Bayern Munich, and now is a perfect chance for him to re-assess his situation and choose the right next move for him.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

