Journalist shares the reason why Tottenham have just cancelled Ange Postecoglou’s press conference

Tottenham Hotspur have cancelled Ange Postecoglou’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.

That’s according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick who shared the update on X.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Kilpatrick explained that Spurs had cancelled the press conference due to a lack of demand from the media.

Some fans may be wondering how there’s a lack of interest in speaking to Postecoglou right now given all the speculation around Spurs.

Whilst there’s the usual pre-season excitement, there’s also the huge question over the future of Harry Kane.

Whether that’s a factor in the decision to cancel Postecoglou’s Tottenham press conference will not be known.

It’s been something of a quiet day thus far in the Kane saga, a week that’s been dominated by the potential move otherwise.

And yet we are still not closer to knowing if Kane will be playing in England or Germany this coming season.

Whilst he’s a very experienced manager, Postecoglou can’t be enjoying his opening few months in the job being dominated by Kane uncertainty.

And to his credit, it seems the striker feels the same way.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was recently revealed that Harry Kane wants to remain a Tottenham player this season if his future isn’t sorted by the opening league game.

That of course will be a boost to Spurs fans but it could also lead to their star captain leaving on a free once his contract expires.

And you really could imagine this is the kind of subject Tottenham may have wanted Postecoglou to avoid speaking on today.

Given Postecoglou’s Tottenham press conference is now cancelled, Spurs fans will have to wait until Sunday to see how their squad is bearing up.

Spurs actually still have two games remaining before they face Brentford in their opening league game of the season.

Tottenham will face Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday and then FC Barcelona on Tuesday evening.