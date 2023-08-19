Journalist shares Randal Kolo Muani update involving Tottenham and PSG

Tottenham are looking for a new striker after finally selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer.

Spurs got £100m for their star man and are now tasked with the job of trying to replace both the goals and assists that Kane brings to a team.

Of course, in an ideal world, signing a top striker would go a long way to filling the gap left by Kane.

One such player who Tottenham have apparently looked at is French star, Randal Kolo Muani.

However, while Spurs might have fancied getting Muani through the door, it seems they’ve fumbled it a bit and instead, he is now set to sign for PSG.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham were in for Muani but the forward rejected the move as Spurs apparently dithered over turning interest into a bid.

It seems very much, then, that Tottenham have missed a trick here with Muani.

Ange Postecoglou has spoken of trimming his squad in the coming weeks but there is also a reality that replacing Kane best they can is a priority.

Tottenham fans could end up frustrated this summer

If Spurs don’t end up signing a forward, or at least a player who can play in the number ten role, then Tottenham fans will be wondering what’s going on.

Missing out on Muani might be one thing but if it happens again with other targets, then it looks like Spurs are failing off the field.

We all know Kane can’t be replaced directly. He’s just too good and that’s why he cost more than £100m.

However, players like the ‘amazing’ Muani and others on the market can go towards filling the void and this very much feels like an opportunity missed.