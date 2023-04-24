Daniel Levy hopes to convince ‘exceptional’ manager to take the Tottenham job in the summer











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly hoping to persuade Julian Nagelsmann to take over the current managerial vacancy at Spurs in the summer.

Spurs suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United yesterday and it’s led to the club considering Cristian Stellini’s future.

Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly discussing the Italian’s future following the defeat at St James’ Park.

Stellini only took over at Spurs following Antonio Conte’s departure last month and if he leaves, he will have only lasted four Premier League games.

Many Spurs fans will be hoping to see the club move for a permanent appointment rather than another interim.

But it seems that Daniel Levy is eyeing a move for Julian Nagelsmann in the summer, rather than imminently.

Levy hoping to convince Nagelsmann

The Guardian reports that Levy hopes to persuade Nagelsmann to join Tottenham in the summer.

Of course, the German boss was in the running for the Chelsea job, but it seems that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is now leading that race.

Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich last month and has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham ever since.

The 35-year-old certainly seems to fit the bill for Spurs as a manager who would be willing to head up a long-term project.

He also plays an exciting brand of football, which will be a must for Tottenham fans after the past few seasons under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

It remains to be seen whether or not Levy will be able to convince Nagelsmann to make the switch to north London though. Tottenham have endured a tumultuous season on and off the pitch, with the chairman under increased pressure from the fans.

Yet, if he managed to pull off this appointment, it may go some way towards relieving the scrutiny for the time being.

