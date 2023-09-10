Journalist shares image of Cristian Romero after apparent injury on international duty

Tottenham fans have been left sweating over the fitness of star defender Cristian Romero over the international break.

Romero played for Argentina as they beat Ecuador but was then rumoured to be carrying a knock which may rule him out of the clash with Bolivia this week.

However, it seems that any Spurs worries can be shelved for now, with Romero apparently back in training with the national team.

Cristian Romero back in training with Argentina after injury fears

There was some doubt over whether Romero would end up flying back to the UK for treatment. But it seems the defender is good to go.

Photo by Gustavo Ortiz/Jam Media/Getty Images

Taking to his X account on social media, Football London’s Alasdair Gold reposted a post showing Romero back in training with Argentina. The images show Romero on the training pitch looking happy with teammates, in what will be a huge boost for Tottenham.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be hugely relieved to see Romero taking part in training with Argentina.

Losing such a key player at this stage of the season after such a good start would have been a nightmare.

For Romero – who earns a whopping £165k-a-week at Spurs – the key now will be getting through the game with Bolivia and returning to north London in one piece ready to take on Sheffield United next weekend.

Big boost

There’s no doubt that Spurs fans will have been worried when the news of Romero’s injury broke. It looked like they might be losing a key man, when they need it least.

However, this post from Gold will ease the fears and it should go some way to allaying any worries.

Tottenham will now be hoping he gets through the next game fine. After such a fine start to life under Postecoglou, it’s now imperative that Spurs keep their best players fit.

Romero is one of those players and seeing him back already is a massive boost for everyone.