Journalist shares what he’s now heard about Cristian Romero’s latest injury

Tottenham are sweating on the fitness of one of their star men after Cristian Romero picked up a knock on international duty.

Romero’s excellent start to the season has seen him become one of the leaders in the Spurs side. He is well liked by Ange Postecoglou and has even got himself on the scoresheet a few times.

However, he could now be injured, and Football London’s Alasdair Gold has been giving an update on Romero’s fitness.

Journalist provides latest on Cristian Romero injury

Answering questions for Football London in one of his Q&A’s, Gold was asked about the injury to Romero.

And while it’s still unclear at this stage just how bad things might be, Gold has said that at the moment, it appears to be nothing too serious.

“The early suggestions from Argentina appear to be that it’s a minor injury to his right leg, to the point where a decision will be made over whether he remains with the squad and travels to Bolivia for the next game or whether he returns to England. The reports in his homeland suggest the decision will be made tomorrow but that he is a doubt for the Bolivia game,” Gold said.

“Of course there would be an injury worry with Spurs having just let their next in line centre-back leave the club and in the week when Lionel Messi declared Romero as the best defender in the world.

“Romero seems to pick up a fair few injuries on Argentina duty but with his all-action style it could happen in any game.”

Spurs fans will be hoping Romero simply comes home in order to get ready for the game with Sheffield United at the weekend.

Huge blow

As Gold says, Romero does seem to pick up a few knocks when he goes away with Argentina. And for Spurs fans, this will be a worry all season.

This is an odd one really for them to digest. Do Spurs want to see him play against Bolivia this week in a nod to him being fit? Or do they want him back ASAP, which could be a nod to him needing treatment.

Certainly, Romero being out for any sort of time would be a massive blow for Tottenham. Fingers crossed, then, that he is fine and ready to go.