Journalist shares a small positive on 24-year-old Spurs man after injury blow

Alasdair Gold has suggested that he understands that the injury Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has suffered is not on the same knee as the one which ruled him out for much of last season.

Gold was speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast following the news that the Israel international looks set to be out for a little while.

Manor Solomon has made an encouraging start to life at Spurs. The 24-year-old had started to get more and more minutes under his belt under Ange Postecoglou.

Manor Solomon injury not on the same knee as last year

Unfortunately, it appears that he is unlikely to feature for Tottenham again this year. As reported by the Daily Mail, Solomon is facing a minimum of two months out.

Solomon, sadly, is no stranger to suffering a serious knee injury. As reported by The Athletic, he sustained an injury in August last year shortly after his move to Fulham. And he was not back in the fold for Marco Silva’s side until early January.

Obviously, supporters will be a little concerned about this latest injury with that in mind. But Gold has issued a slightly more positive update, hinting that this new problem is not connected to what happened to him last year.

“From what I understand, it was just the most innocuous moment in training. This was, I think, just in a moment of normal training. I don’t think there was anything that happened to him. Just one of those moments where fates conspired,” he told Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham.

“And Manor Solomon, who’s had a really bright start to the season, just obviously has tweaked his knee. And now this meniscus needs repairing. The operation’s today. And we’ll find out how successful that is, and what that means in terms of a recovery time.

“From what I understand, I think it’s not the knee that he had an issue with last season at Fulham. So that’s as good a thing as you can get in a situation like this, in that it’s not a recurrence by the sounds of it.”

Winger will return with point to prove

Hopefully, Solomon is able to make a swift recovery. And Tottenham fans can take plenty of encouragement for the impact the winger made when he did come back for Fulham.

Solomon went on a run of scoring in five games in a row from mid-February. They would actually prove to be his only goals for the Cottagers before he made the move to Tottenham in the summer.

Spurs do not need to rush him back either. It does appear that Postecoglou has all kinds of depth in the final third. And there is perhaps the opportunity for someone like Bryan Gil to now step up for Tottenham.

It is a real shame for Solomon and Spurs given that it appeared to be a coup to secure his signature in the summer.

But hopefully, he is determined to make up for lost time once he has made his return. And if it is not a recurrence, there is perhaps a better chance of him putting his problems behind him once he is back.