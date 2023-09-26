Journalist says Tottenham’s players now all call 21-year-old youngster ‘Starboy’

Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team squad have all started calling young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr ‘Starboy’ during training.

Journalist Alasdair Gold was speaking on the Gold & Guest Podcast about the Senegalese international.

If a 21-year-old youngster burst onto the scene at any other Premier League club a huge deal would be made about it.

However, such is the hype around the whole Spurs squad right now, Pape Matar Sarr’s performances have gone somewhat under the radar.

The midfielder had played just 14 times for Tottenham before Ange Postecoglou arrived at the club.

Antonio Conte used him very sparingly last season despite denying him the opportunity to head out on loan.

However, Ange Postecoglou arrived and was determined to give every player in the squad an opportunity to impress.

Sarr grabbed it with both hands and has started all but one of the club’s league games this season.

Unsurprisingly, his performances have started to impress his Spurs teammates.

And now, the Tottenham squad have started referring to Sarr as ‘Starboy’.

He’s clearly got a huge future ahead of him and looks to be the perfect partner for Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in midfield.

Tottenham squad now calling Sarr Starboy

Speaking about the 21-year-old, Gold said: “Pape Matar Sarr was terrific against AC Milan. Antonio Conte went, well thank you for that, go and stand over there, and that was literally what he did.

“Whereas, [Ange] Postecoglou’s gone, no no, this kid’s going to be just a world-beater.

“Like I say, around the club they call him ‘Starboy’, that’s what the players call him because they believe he’s just going to be this phenomenal young player.

“I’m very excited about the way Postecoglou’s going with this team.”

Sarr gave the ball away a few times against Arsenal but ultimately put in a decent performance.

He had a difficult task of trying to monitor Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira in midfield who don’t tend to stick to one position throughout a game.

Given Arsenal’s Starboy Bukayo Saka came away with a goal and assist, Sarr’s performance for Tottenham was impressive for very different reasons.

He’s looked unfazed stepping up so quickly under Postecoglou but will know that his place will be under threat soon enough when Rodrigo Bentancur returns from injury.