‘In particular’: ESPN pundit says £15m Tottenham midfielder kept giving the ball away in NLD

Craig Burley has suggested that Pape Matar Sarr lost the ball on a number of occasions during the North London derby as Tottenham Hotspur left Arsenal with a draw on Sunday.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Spurs came away from the Emirates with a point after a really impressive performance from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

No player arguably relished the occasion more than Yves Bissouma. Of course, the midfielder has taken a long time to find his feet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Burley lauds Bissouma after Tottenham draw, but is critical of Sarr

He has made a superb start to the season. But Sunday represented a huge test for his partnership with Pape Matar Sarr.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Obviously, a few mistakes were made. Tottenham are so brave on the ball. And Arsenal were only too happy to press them high and put them under serious pressure.

While Bissouma seemed to thrive on that stage, Sarr potentially found things a little more difficult. And he lacked composure at certain stages in the contest, particularly during the first-half.

Certainly, Burley was critical of how Sarr handled the occasion alongside his teammate.

“But what I like about Tottenham is their passing wasn’t as slick today, [but] they keep passing in the middle of the park,” he told ESPN.

“Now Sarr in particular, lost the ball quite a few times. Bissouma once or twice, but I thought some of Bissouma’s work was really good. Really good. He’s had a great start to the season.

“But they continued to try and do that, continued to try and find space in the middle, space for Maddison and put Arsenal under at least a bit of pressure.”

It is easy to forget that Sarr remains so young. And he is so early into his Premier League career. This is the first run of games he has had since his £15 million move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His partnership with Bissouma appears to have huge potential however. They have been one of the best pairings in the division in the early stages of this campaign.

And they should only get better from here. Sarr has only just turned 21 in the last couple of weeks. It is frightening to think about the levels he could reach if he continues on his current trajectory.

Clearly, he trusts what Ange Postecoglou is telling him to do. Otherwise, he could have easily changed his tactic as Arsenal continued to press him.

And that bodes well for Sarr’s future given the start to life he has made under the Spurs boss.