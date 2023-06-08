Journalist says there’s absolutely no chance 29-year-old signs for Chelsea this summer

Journalist Matt Law has claimed there’s ‘no chance’ Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will end up signing for Chelsea.

Stamford Bridge has been touted as a possible, but unlikely, destination for Kane following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

The 29-year-old worked with Pochettino for six years at Tottenham and developed into the striker he is today under the Argentine.

Kane’s future at Spurs looks uncertain as he heads into the final year of his contract. He’s been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Of course, the England captain could end up leaving Tottenham on a free transfer next summer should he decide to run his deal down.

While it’s unthinkable that Spurs would consider selling Kane to Chelsea this summer, there have been suggestions that he could be tempted to reunite with Pochettino should he decide to run his contract down.

But Matt Law has told the Last Word on Spurs that Kane wouldn’t even consider a move to West London due to his legacy at Tottenham.

No chance Kane joins Chelsea

The Telegraph journalist claims there’s ‘no chance’ Kane ends up making the switch across London.

“He wouldn’t get to Chelsea,” he said. “I’ve stood in front of Kane and interviewed him so many times.

“His loyalty, he won’t go to Chelsea. No chance. He really does value that legacy, he really does.”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are facing a huge summer ahead as they bid to trim a bloated squad after the arrival of Pochettino.

The Blues are coming off the back of a disastrous campaign which saw them finish in the bottom half.

Much of their problems were down to a lack of efficiency in front of goal, with no recognised strikers in the squad.

Signing someone like Kane would certainly solve their issues in the final third, but it seems unlikely that a switch will ever come to fruition.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of options for Chelsea on the market at the moment and they have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.