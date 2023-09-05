Tottenham Hotspur could have to spend £200m to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson next year.

Journalist James Maw was speaking about the 18-year-old striker on The View From The Lane Podcast.

Evan Ferguson once again caught the eye at the weekend with his performance against Newcastle.

He became one of the youngest players in the Premier League to score a hat-trick on Saturday evening.

His first was a typical poacher’s finish before scoring a wonderful long-range effort and a deflected strike that saw him take home the match ball.

Tottenham were linked with the ‘special’ forward in the summer, although a bid was never submitted.

Brighton valued Ferguson at £100m in the summer and showed during their negotiations over Moises Caicedo that they refuse to budge when selling.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

That valuation may end up being very different in 12 months however if he continues to play at this level.

Tottenham have been told Ferguson could end up costing £200m next summer.

Even with the money raised by selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, it’s unlikely Spurs will be willing to sanction that sort of move.

Tottenham target Ferguson could cost £200m

Podcast host Danny Kelly suggested that Tottenham should have spent the Harry Kane money on Evan Ferguson this summer.

Journalist James Maw replied and said: “He’s going to break the transfer record by the way.

Danny Kelly replied: “Spurs’s chance to get him was this summer and never again because he’s a bit [Harry] Kane and he’s a bit [Alan] Shearer and the good bits of both, not the bad bits.”

Maw concluded: “£200m that’s my prediction now. I think it might even have been too late by this summer. I think if Spurs had been properly in for him this summer I think someone else might have jumped the queue.”

If Ferguson does end up coming £200m then Tottenham will regret not making their move for him sooner.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the idea of spending such a huge fee on a teenager does seem far-fetched.

He’s got a huge amount of potential, but there’s no guarantee he can deliver that at a bigger club than Brighton.

Tottenham should have brought in another centre-forward this summer although Son Heung-min showed against Burnley he’s more than capable of playing that role.