Rival manager unhappy with Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal antics, says journalist











There’s a lot to be said about Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour and it was once again a hot topic as Arsenal beat Manchester United last night.

Arteta was actually booked by Anthony Taylor during the game. The Gunners boss was animated throughout and at times, was definitely overstepping the mark. Of course, we already know that Richard Keys is more than sick of it.

And speaking on TalkSPORT about it last night, Alex Crook explained how he’s spoken to another manager this season who isn’t a fan of Arteta, labelling him ‘disrespectful’ for how he goes off.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“There’s a fine line isn’t there between being passionate and a manager being a little disrespectful. The amount of time Mikel Arteta spends outside his technical area he was almost playing as right wing-back in that first-half. I think it’s about time officials clamped down on him”, Crook said.

“I know of at least one manager who encountered Arteta on the touchline this season and he described him as the most disrespectful opposing manager he’s ever come up against.”

Arteta got his booking for going mad over a foul on Bukayo Saka. Whether or not the FA or referees will continue to monitor him, remains to be seen.

TBR’s View: Arteta is using one out of Mourinho’s playbook

It might not be great to witness but this is just an old tactic out of the likes of Jose Mourinho’s playbook.

It takes the focus off the team on the pitch and gets everyone talking about the manager. Clearly, Arteta is willing to front up and accept any criticism coming his way. And with that, he’s also helping create an ‘us against them’ mentality within his squad.

Arsenal are flying high and winning week in week out. So right now, Arteta will stick to what he’s doing without a care in the world.