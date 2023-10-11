Leeds United have been told they have a player who is reminiscent of Fabian Delph in the form of Archie Gray.

Journalist Phil Hay has been speaking on The Square Ball Podcast about the 17-year-old sensation’s prospects.

Leeds are beginning to grow into the Championship season after their relegation from the top flight in the previous campaign.

Daniel Farke had to deal with plenty of last season’s most important players leaving on loan deals that didn’t necessarily give him the resources to replace them.

However, he’s found a very good balance in the side now between new signings, some overlooked players from last season and one very talented academy graduate.

Joel Piroe looks like a fantastic addition already and is forming a brilliant partnership with Georginio Rutter after his big-money move in January.

The young Frenchman looked out of depth in the Premier League but is far too good for the second tier.

However, Leeds fans are beginning to see just how good Archie Gray can be and there are comparisons to be made with Fabian Delph.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Delph came through the academy at the club and after two seasons of waiting for his chance to shine, he starred in League One.

He immediately looked like one of the best players in the squad that season and Gray has the potential to follow suit.

Leeds will be hoping that he doesn’t follow his career path too closely as Delph moved to Aston Villa the summer after that breakthrough campaign.

Gray compared to Leeds academy graduate Delph

Speaking about the 17-year-old, Hay said: “He’s like [Fabian] Delph in League One when Delph came in and then overnight to begin with you were looking at this academy player that people were saying to you, this kid is massively talented and you’re thinking, it would be good to see.

“From the get-go, Delph was just a kind of automatic pick and as good as just about anybody in the division for the season when he played.

“It’s a little bit like that with [Archie] Gray as well and I think bear in mind that by shifting to right-back, you’re asking very different things of him.

“I thought he was absolutely brilliant, I know [Georginio] Rutter was incredibly impressive, but I had Archie Gray down as man of the match.”

Gray and Delph both broke through at Leeds as midfielders, but the teenager is already showing his versatility.

Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

He was deployed by Farke at right-back against Bristol City and didn’t look out of place, which is a huge sign of his potential.

The Leeds manager has been singing his praises this season, while Ross McCormack has been impressed too.

Gray has been sensational during his first season as a senior professional and will be a Premier League standard player very soon.

It’s up to Farke and the rest of the Leeds squad to make sure he’s playing in the top flight at Elland Road next season.